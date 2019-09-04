|
|
|
SMITH Raymond James
(Ray) Passed away on
Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 72.
Much loved brother to Graham
and brother-in-law to Brenda.
Will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium (Watermead) on
Wednesday 18th September 2019
at 10.30am. All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
World Cancer Research Fund may
be left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or made
online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 4, 2019