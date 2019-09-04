Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead
Raymond Smith Notice
SMITH Raymond James
(Ray) Passed away on
Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 72.
Much loved brother to Graham
and brother-in-law to Brenda.
Will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium (Watermead) on
Wednesday 18th September 2019
at 10.30am. All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
World Cancer Research Fund may
be left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or made
online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
