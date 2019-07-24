Home

ADAMS Ralph Norman Treasured memories
of our dearest Dad,
who fell asleep on
26th July 1984

Our thoughts are always with you,
precious memories will never fade,
we treasure all the years we shared,
and all the love you gave.

Precious forever are
the memories of you,
today, tomorrow,
and all our lives through,
like falling leaves the years slip by,
our memories of you will never die.

Safe in God's keeping
with our dear mum.
God bless you both,
until we meet again.

All our love,
Pat, Carole and Peter xxx
Published in Bucks Herald on July 24, 2019
