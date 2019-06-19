|
MOORES Peter James Passed away peacefully
at home on
Thursday 13th June 2019, aged 73,
after a short illness.
Much loved husband to Cath, stepfather to Amy and Michael,
friend, teacher and past
captain of Bucks Tennis.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at
Chilterns Crematorium,
Amersham on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at 13:45,
followed by a celebration of his life at The Lions of Bledlow public house, Bledlow Village, Bucks.
All are welcome and we kindly invite those attending to wear something colourful, to reflect the joy
with which he lived.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Rennie Grove Hospice Care may be left after the service, or sent c/o
FJ Wilson Funeral Directors, Haddenham, HP17 8BJ.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 19, 2019
