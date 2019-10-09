|
|
|
GIBSON (Gibbo)
Peter Passed away peacefully on 2nd October, aged 88,
at St Paul's Nursing Home,
Hemel Hempstead.
Devoted husband of Mary,
father to Judy, Chris and Lynn, grandfather to Jodie and Gavin.
He will be great missed
by friends and family.
Funeral at Bierton Crematorium, Monday 14th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for The Alzheimer's Society
c/o Heritage and Son,
Aylesbury Tel 01296 428638.
All are welcome and afterwards at
The Partridge Arms, Aston Clinton.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 9, 2019