Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead
Peter Ayres Notice
AYRES Peter Much loved brother and friend passed away suddenly at home on 12th August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Funeral service to be held at the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium (Watermead) on Monday,
16th September 2019
at 11.30 a.m.
All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Aylesbury Rugby Football Club
c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA,
Tel 01296 428638 or www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
