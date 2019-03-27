|
Williams Pauline
nee Currie Peacefully passed away at home on Friday 15th March 2019 aged 72.
Born in Deptford she loved to travel and was always positive to the end.
With her strength, determination and inspiration she was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
The funeral will be at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on
Tuesday 9th April at 2.30pm.
All are welcome afterwards at Dukes in
Hale Leys, HP20 1TW.
If you would like to please give single flowers with a personal message.
Any donations to the Florence Nightingale Hospice and Cancer Research.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
