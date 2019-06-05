Home

Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:15
Chilterns Crematorium, Hampden Chapel
Keep Patricia 'Betty' Passed away peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 27th May 2019 aged 89.

Devoted wife of 67 years to Ken.

Sadly missed by all her family; Andy, Helen, Richard, Yi, Tom, Susan, Sophie,
Nick, Graham, Simon
and great-grandson Joshua.

Funeral to take place on
Friday 14th June, 10:15am at
Chilterns Crematorium,
Hampden Chapel.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to St John's Ambulance

c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
Wendover HP21 8FZ.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 5, 2019
