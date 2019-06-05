|
|
|
Keep Patricia 'Betty' Passed away peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 27th May 2019 aged 89.
Devoted wife of 67 years to Ken.
Sadly missed by all her family; Andy, Helen, Richard, Yi, Tom, Susan, Sophie,
Nick, Graham, Simon
and great-grandson Joshua.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 14th June, 10:15am at
Chilterns Crematorium,
Hampden Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to St John's Ambulance
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
Wendover HP21 8FZ.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More