|
|
|
BAILEY Patricia Ann Of Aylesbury, passed away
at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Friday 8th March 2019,
after a long illness borne with
courage and dignity. Aged 78.
Widow of the late John Keith Bailey;
she will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to the Critical Care Unit, Stoke Mandeville Hospital c/o
Heritage and Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More