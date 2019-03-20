|
Quilter Norman Ivor Passed away peacefully
8th March 2019, three days before his 85th birthday
with his family by his side, lovingly supported by Nikkie and George.
Much loved husband of the late Hazel, father and grandfather.
Norman was the 12th of 13 siblings.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th March at 2pm, Ellesborough Church.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice at Home c/o Surman and Horwood Funeral Directors.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
