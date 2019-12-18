|
|
|
EDWARDS Neal
Beloved Father, Husband, Son,
Brother, Uncle and friend,
passed away on
Monday 9th December 2019,
aged 48 years.
The funeral service will be held
at Bierton Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019
at 11.00am.
All are welcome to attend.
The family kindly ask that yellow
or blue be worn in memory of Neal.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to benefit Harefield Hospital and Six Counties Kidney Patients Association can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, HP19 9BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 18, 2019