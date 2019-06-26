Whalley Reverend

Michael Thomas The Reverend Michael Whalley

died peacefully at

Willow Court Care Home,

Cherry Willingham on

Friday 14 June 2019, aged 89 years.



Michael was the much-loved

Priest-in-Charge of

St James-the-Great,

Bierton and All Saints, Hulcott,

Buckinghamshire from 1983 to 1995.

From there he retired to Nettleham,

where he was an active

supporter of Probus,

the University of the Third Age,

and All Saints, Nettleham, as well as

continuing to officiate and celebrate

in nearby rural parishes,

especially St Mary's, Riseholme.



A wise, kind and loving man,

he will be missed deeply

by all who knew him.



His funeral service will take place

at All Saints, Nettleham on

Monday 15 July at 11am.



He is survived by his wife Lorna,

his sons Jonathan,

Tim, Andrew and Simon,

and his grandchildren

Jacob and Imogen.



No flowers please,

but charitable donations to

https://www.parkinsons.

org.uk/research

https://www.parkinsons.

org.uk/research

or https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk.