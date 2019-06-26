|
Whalley Reverend
Michael Thomas The Reverend Michael Whalley
died peacefully at
Willow Court Care Home,
Cherry Willingham on
Friday 14 June 2019, aged 89 years.
Michael was the much-loved
Priest-in-Charge of
St James-the-Great,
Bierton and All Saints, Hulcott,
Buckinghamshire from 1983 to 1995.
From there he retired to Nettleham,
where he was an active
supporter of Probus,
the University of the Third Age,
and All Saints, Nettleham, as well as
continuing to officiate and celebrate
in nearby rural parishes,
especially St Mary's, Riseholme.
A wise, kind and loving man,
he will be missed deeply
by all who knew him.
His funeral service will take place
at All Saints, Nettleham on
Monday 15 July at 11am.
He is survived by his wife Lorna,
his sons Jonathan,
Tim, Andrew and Simon,
and his grandchildren
Jacob and Imogen.
No flowers please,
but charitable donations to
https://www.parkinsons.
org.uk/research
or https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 26, 2019
