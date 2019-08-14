|
SHIPPERLEY Michael Beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away at home on 26th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Funeral service to be held at the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 0FU
on Friday 23rd August at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
CLIC Sargent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 9BA.
Tel 01296 428638 or www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Aug. 14, 2019