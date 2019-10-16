Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Brill
Mavis Guntrip

Mavis Guntrip Notice
Guntrip Formerly Lynch
(nee Sharp)
Mavis Marina Passed away peacefully in
Lime Tree Court, Twyford on
Friday 4th October 2019, aged 82.

Loving wife, mum and Granny.

Funeral and burial at
All Saints' Church, Brill
on 22nd October 2019 at 11:00 am.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Blue Cross Burford or IFAW (International fund for Animal Welfare) may be sent to;
F J Wilson, Funeral Director,
Greenway, Haddenham, HP17 8BJ. Telephone 01844 291200.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
