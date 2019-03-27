|
Banks Maurice Late of Whitchurch, died
at the Royal Derby Hospital
on Monday 18th March.
Father of Damian, Nathan and Simeon Banks and loving grandfather of five.
Formerly Youth and Community Officer at Green Park, Aston Clinton and County Awards Officer for the
Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.
Cremation will take place at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby at 2.40pm
on Thursday 28th March.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are for the
Salvation Army may be sent
to or online via funeral zone.
Enquiries to
W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Brailsford, Ashbourne, Derbyshire. Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
