K Y Green
29 Cambridge Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1RP
01296 482041
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
St. Mary of the Virgin Church
Weston Turville
Maureen Turner Notice
TURNER Maureen Joy
(née Miller) Passed away
peacefully in Spain,
5th March 2019 aged 79.

Beloved partner of Jack Barker, mother of Lorraine, grandmother to Emma, special sister and auntie.

Funeral has already taken place
in Spain.

Maureen's ashes will be interred with her mother at St. Mary of the Virgin Church, Weston Turville on
Thursday 4th April at 11.00am.
All friends are welcome.

For all enquiries please contact
K. Y. Green Funeral Directors
Tel : 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
