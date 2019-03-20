|
Gassor Mary (from the Café)
Mary passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th March 2019
Beloved Wife of the late Colin Gassor and much loved Mum of Chris, Angela, Jean and Phil, Mary was also a cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a good friend to many. She will be sorely missed.
Cremation at 2.30 pm at
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on the 28th March 2019
Family flowers only please,
donations to the 'Dogs Trust' through
KY Green, Funeral Directors.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
