Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gassor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gassor

Notice Condolences

Mary Gassor Notice
Gassor Mary (from the Café)
Mary passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th March 2019

Beloved Wife of the late Colin Gassor and much loved Mum of Chris, Angela, Jean and Phil, Mary was also a cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a good friend to many. She will be sorely missed.

Cremation at 2.30 pm at
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on the 28th March 2019

Family flowers only please,
donations to the 'Dogs Trust' through
KY Green, Funeral Directors.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.