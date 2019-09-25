Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Princes Risborough
DIGWEED Mary Pamela of Princes Risborough passed away peacefully on the 14th September 2019 aged 86 years.
A much loved wife of the late James, mother and grandmother.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st October at St Mary's Church, Princes Risborough at 11am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Diabetes UK and The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Surman & Horwood Funeral Service, 25 High Street, Princes Risborough, Bucks HP27 0AE.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
