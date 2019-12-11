Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:00
St Bernadine's Catholic Church
Buckingham
Martin Aslett Notice
ASLETT Martin J Of College Farm, Hillsden
sadly passed away surrounded
by his family on 2nd December 2019.
Sadly missed by wife Heli,
sons Pépin and Louis and
grandchildren Heidi and Hugo.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 20th December at
St Bernadine's Catholic Church,
Buckingham at 1.00pm.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations gratefully received
for the PSP Association.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
