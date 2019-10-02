|
WILLIAMS Margaret Ruth It is with great sadness that the
family of Margaret Ruth Williams formerly of Great Kimble, announce her sudden death on
Monday 16th September 2019.
She leaves four children and
seven grandchildren.
Her funeral will take place on
Tuesday 8th October 2019, at
St Nicholas Church,
Great Kimble at 11.00am.
Family and friends are invited to
attend a gathering as a celebration of her life at The Swan, Great Kimble,
immediately following her funeral.
Family flowers only,
but donations to the
Risborough Area Community Bus
may be sent c/o
K Y Green
TEL : 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 2, 2019