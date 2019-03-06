|
|
|
Sullivan Margaret Mary It is with deep regret
that the family announce the
sudden passing of Margaret
on 15th February 2019, aged 83.
Reunited with her beloved husband, Willie, and will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 11.30am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Aylesbury, followed by interment
in Tring Road Cemetery.
Donations to British Heart Foundation can be left after service or made c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638
or online www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
