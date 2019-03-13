Home

Joyce Parsons Notice
PARSONS Joyce Passed away peacefully in Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 2nd March 2019,
aged 80 years.
Loving Wife to Cyril,
wonderful Mother to Heather and a very special Nana to Terra and William, she will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on
Friday 29th March, at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to -
Headway Aylesbury Vale
c/o the Co-operative Funeralcare
01296-395356.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
