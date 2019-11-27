|
|
|
ELBOURN Joyce
(Joy) Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2019, aged 88.
A loving wife, mother, grandee
and great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at Chiltern Crematorium,
Hampden Chapel on
3rd December 2019 at 2.45 pm.
All those who knew her
are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society or Bucks Centenary Masonic Fund c/o
KY Green Funeral Directors, Aylesbury 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019