John Tompkins Notice
TOMPKINS John Edward Passed peacefully
away after a long illness so
bravely borne on
10th November at Lewin House Nursing Home, aged 87 years and
will be greatly missed by his loving
wife, family and friends.

A service for the celebration of
John's life will take place at
Fairford Leys Church on
Monday 2nd December at 11.15am.
Informal dress if desired.

Family flowers only, donations to
be given to Parkinson's UK
either at the church or c/o
R. Metcalfe, Tring, HP23 5AH,
Telephone : 01442 828394.

Special thanks to
Lewin House and Carewatch
for the exceptional care received.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
