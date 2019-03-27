Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead
Wake
Following Services
family home
John Raper Notice
Raper John Gilbert Petrel In loving memory of John who died peacefully at home on 13th March 2019,
aged 87 years.
Leaving a loving wife, children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on 5th April 2019
at 11.30am, all are welcome,
the wake will follow directly
afterwards at the family home.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sue Ryder Palliative Support c/o Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2RF, Tel:01525 372210
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
