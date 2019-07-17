|
|
|
PERRY John Brian
'JP' Formerly of Aylesbury Grammar School, peacefully passed away on
29th June 2019, in Symonds House CareHome, Hitchin, aged 56 years.
Beloved son of Brian and Violet, and caring brother to Carole and Colin.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 31st July at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium, Holwell, Hitchin at 3pm.
Donations if desired to WaterAid, via
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/John-B-Perry
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Letchworth. 01462 480782
Published in Bucks Herald on July 17, 2019