Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
16:00
The Vale Crematorium
Evesham Road
Fladbury, Pershore
John Medcalf Notice
MEDCALF John Died peacefully, with family by his side, on the 2nd July 2019 aged 95.
Dearly loved husband of over 70 years of Joyce and much loved father of Penny, Debbie and Kate and all
his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 4pm on Friday 19th July 2019 at The Vale Crematorium, Evesham Road, Fladbury, Pershore, WR10 2QR
No flowers please but if desired donations to the RNLI.
Enquiries: North Evesham,
Co-op Funeralcare 01386 765133
Published in Bucks Herald on July 17, 2019
