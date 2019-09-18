|
Carter John Henry (Painter and Decorator)
Peacefully passed away at home on 10th September 2019, aged 90 years after a short illness, bravely borne.
A much loved dad, grandad
& great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church Aylesbury on
Friday 27th September at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, with donations
if desired to benefit
The Injured Jockeys Fund.
All enquiries to K Y Green Funeral Directors Tel: 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 18, 2019