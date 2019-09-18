Home

POWERED BY

Services
K Y Green
29 Cambridge Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1RP
01296 482041
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
14:30
St Mary's Church Aylesbury
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Carter

Notice Condolences

John Carter Notice
Carter John Henry (Painter and Decorator)
Peacefully passed away at home on 10th September 2019, aged 90 years after a short illness, bravely borne.
A much loved dad, grandad
& great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church Aylesbury on
Friday 27th September at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, with donations
if desired to benefit
The Injured Jockeys Fund.
All enquiries to K Y Green Funeral Directors Tel: 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.