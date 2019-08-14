|
|
|
BROOKS John
'Clive' Formerly of Wendover.
Passed away peacefully on the
3rd August 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 16th August at
Aylesbury Methodist Church at 11.00am followed by
burial at Tring Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, donations
for the Alzheimer's Society
if desired and all enquiries
please to Churchfield Funeralcare,
27-29 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury HP20 2LA. Telephone 01296 871178
Published in Bucks Herald on Aug. 14, 2019