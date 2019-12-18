|
|
|
HARDING Joan Harriet Annie
Much loved Mother,
Mother-in-Law and Grandmother,
passed peacefully away at home
on 4th December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Requiem Mass to be held at
Our Lady of Lourdes, Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury, HP21 7UE
at 11.00 a.m. followed by Committal
at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead, Aylesbury,
HP19 0FU at 12.30 p.m. on
Monday, 23rd December 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover,
Bucks, HP22 6AP. 01296 620777
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 18, 2019