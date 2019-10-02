|
|
|
Quinlan Jim Former member and supporter of
The Victoria Club, Rivet Sports & Social Club and Aylesbury Rugby Club.
Passed away in Wycombe General Hospital on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 63 years.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Bierton Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Florence Nightingale Hospice may be sent
c/o K Y Green Funeral Directors
Tel: 01296 482041
Jim's family have requested either an item of sportswear or the
colour green to be worn
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 2, 2019