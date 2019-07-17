|
|
|
FOSTER Jim Much loved husband and stepfather passed peacefully away
on 5th July 2019, aged 99 years.
Funeral service to be held at the Bierton Crematorium, Cane End Lane, Bierton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire,
HP22 5BH on 19th July at 2:00 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK
or the Injured Jockeys Fund, c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 9BA.
Tel 01296 428638 or www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on July 17, 2019