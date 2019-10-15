Home

HOWLETT JEAN
(née Baylis) Passed away
on 10th October 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving Mum to Susan, Jane,
Rebecca and Graham, devoted Nan
to Conan, Mercedees, Giorgia and Lauren, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Mentmore on
Friday 25th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way
of cheque payable to
St Mary's Church, Mentmore
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
