|
|
|
Morrison Janet Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 72.
Beloved wife, mother,
grandmother and friend.
The funeral service will take place at The Holy Cross & St Mary's Church, Quainton, on
Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.30pm,
followed by a private Cremation.
Drinks and snacks will be served at
the George and Dragon, Quainton, immediately following the Church Service and all are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Florence Nightingale Hospice may be left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or made online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 4, 2019