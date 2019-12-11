Home

MacPHERSON
James Marr 1936 - 2019
Passed away on Sunday
1st December 2019 aged 83 at Florence Nightingale Hospice in Stoke Mandeville.
He will be sadly missed by his wife
of 62 years Mary, Sons Ian, Neil, and Stuart; Grandchildren Jane, Royden, James, Lequisha and Cheriya.
Private funeral.
No flowers.
Donations for Florence Nightingale Hospice and all enquiries to Churchfield Funeralcare,
27-29 Buckingham Street,
Aylesbury, HP20 2LA.
Tel: 01296 871178.
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
