Burnell James William (Jim) Passed away peacefully
at Cherwood House on
Sunday 19th May 2019,
Aged 89.
Formerly of Ludgershall.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Ludgershall, on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 11.30am,
followed by interment in the churchyard.
All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Friends of Cherwood
may be left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or online
www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 19, 2019
