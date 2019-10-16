|
|
|
BELFRAGE James Thomas
(Jim) Died 30th September 2019,
at Wycombe General Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband Pat,
dearest dad of Philip, Rachael, Steven and their partners.
Much loved grandad of
Lewis, Jude, Bailey, Evie and Theo.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Funeral on Monday 21st October 2019, at 11.30am
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead. Family flowers preferred, donations in lieu if desired to
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust for ward 12C, Wycombe Hospital may be sent c/o
K Y Green
Tel : 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 16, 2019