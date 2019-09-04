|
|
|
Carter Ivor Colin Passed away on 24 August 2019
aged 91 years.
Much loved Dad, Gramp and Grampy.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St John the Baptist Church, Granborough
on Thursday, 12 September 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be distributed between
Willen Hospice, Macmillan Nurses and Granborough Village Hall
(cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons') may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 4, 2019