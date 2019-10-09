Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30
St. Mary's Church
Wendover
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Thompson

Notice Condolences

Helen Thompson Notice
Thompson Helen Of Bedgrove, Aylesbury.
Much loved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma, passed away on
25th October aged 93 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Wendover at 11.30am on Monday 14th October.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred for The Donkey Sanctuary - cheques can be sent c/o
H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel 01908 642700
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.