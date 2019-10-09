|
|
|
Thompson Helen Of Bedgrove, Aylesbury.
Much loved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma, passed away on
25th October aged 93 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Wendover at 11.30am on Monday 14th October.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred for The Donkey Sanctuary - cheques can be sent c/o
H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel 01908 642700
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 9, 2019