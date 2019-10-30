Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead

Grace Durham Notice
Durham Grace Ann Passed away peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on
Sunday 20th October 2019, aged 79. Formerly of Winslow and latterly Hulcott Nursing Home.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium (Watermead) on Monday 11th November 2019
at 1.30pm and afterwards at
The Bell Hotel, Winslow.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society may be left after the service or sent c/o Heritage and Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
