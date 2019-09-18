|
|
|
Hamley Gill Passed away peacefully on
7th September 2019 aged 81 years.
Loving mother of Colin and Brian
and wife of Richard.
A Roman Catholic funeral will take place at St Laurence Church, Winslow on Thursday 26th September at 2.00pm, followed by interment
at Stewkley Burial Ground.
Special thanks to all at
Swan House who cared for Gill.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
for Swan House
(payable to 'Heritage Care Ltd')
may be made c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, MK18 3DG.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 18, 2019