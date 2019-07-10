Home

K Y Green
29 Cambridge Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1RP
01296 482041
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00
St Peter & St Paul's Church
Wingrave
Geoffrey Aldridge Notice
ALDRIDGE Geoffrey John Passed away peacefully at home on
30th June 2019, aged 77 years.
Husband of Hilary, father to Charlotte and Nicola, grandfather to Rebecca,
Liberty, Emily, Ruaridh and Lucy. Private cremation, on
Wednesday 17th July 2019,
followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Wingrave at 12.00noon.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice may be sent
c/o K Green TEL: 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on July 10, 2019
