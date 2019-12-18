Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Garry Willingham

Garry Willingham Notice
WILLINGHAM Garry Raymond Aged : 67
Passed away on
Thursday 5th December 2019

Much loved
Father and Friend.
He will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will be held at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on Friday 20th December 2019 at 3.30pm. All are welcome
to attend.

Donations, if desired, to benefit
Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research. Flowers also accepted with thanks. Both can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
