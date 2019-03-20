|
|
|
RIDGWAY FRANCIS RONALD GEORGE
(Frank) Passed peacefully away at home
on the 10th March 2019,
aged 87 years.
Husband of the late Jean and much loved father of Michael and David.
Will be sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral service to be held
at the Hampden Chapel,
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham
on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 10.15 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Rennie Grove Hospice Care c/o Heritage & Sons, 146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire,
HP22 6AP Tel: 01296 620777 or
online at www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More