Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Aylesbury
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
Bierton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis O'Brien

Notice Condolences

Francis O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN Francis Joseph
'Frank' Much loved husband and father,
passed peacefully away at
Hulcott Nursing Home on 13th
October 2019, aged 89 years.
Requiem Mass to be held at St. Joseph's
Roman Catholic Church, Aylesbury
followed by Committal at Bierton
Crematorium on Thursday, 7th
November 2019 at 11.30 a.m.
and 1.00 p.m. respectively.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's
Research UK c/o Heritage & Sons
Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road,
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
HP19 9BA, Tel 01296 428638 or
www.cpjfield.co.uk .
Special thanks to the staff at
Hulcott Nursing home for the
wonderful care Frank received.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.