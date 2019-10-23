|
|
|
O'BRIEN Francis Joseph
'Frank' Much loved husband and father,
passed peacefully away at
Hulcott Nursing Home on 13th
October 2019, aged 89 years.
Requiem Mass to be held at St. Joseph's
Roman Catholic Church, Aylesbury
followed by Committal at Bierton
Crematorium on Thursday, 7th
November 2019 at 11.30 a.m.
and 1.00 p.m. respectively.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's
Research UK c/o Heritage & Sons
Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road,
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
HP19 9BA, Tel 01296 428638 or
www.cpjfield.co.uk .
Special thanks to the staff at
Hulcott Nursing home for the
wonderful care Frank received.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 23, 2019