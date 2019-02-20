|
|
|
Roberts Florence Mary
(Flo) Of Haddenham.
Passed away peacefully in the
Florence Nightingale Hospice on the 7th February 2019, aged 79.
Much loved wife and mother to Den, Clare, Martin and son-in-law Michael.
Funeral service will take place at Amersham Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 11.30am in the Milton Chapel. No flowers please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or Florence Nightingale Hospice c/o F J Wilson, Greenway, Haddenham, Tel: 01844 291200
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
