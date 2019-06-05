Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead, Aylesbury,
Buckinghamshire
Eric Vince Notice
VINCE Eric Leslie Much loved partner, father and grandfather passed peacefully away at home on 25th May 2019,
aged 76 years.

Funeral service to be held at the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 0FU
on Friday, 5th July at 11.30 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Society or
Thames Valley Air Ambulance c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 9BA,
Tel 01296 428638
or www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on June 5, 2019
