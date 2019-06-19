Home

Surman & Horwood Funeral Service Ltd (Princes Risborough)
25, High Street
Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire HP27 0AE
01844 274842
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
13:15
The Hampden Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium
Amersham
Eric Jones Notice
Jones Eric Thomas Of Wendover passed away peacefully on 7th June 2019 at Wycombe Hospital
aged 91 years.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 1st July at 1.15pm,
in The Hampden Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium Amersham.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Bucks Healthcare Charitable Fund (for the Stroke Unit at Wycombe Hospital) may be sent c/o Surman and Horwood Funeral Services 25 High Street, Princes Risborough HP27 0AE.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 19, 2019
