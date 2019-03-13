|
|
|
Joss Douglas The family of Douglas Joss would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended
Doug's funeral service. Also for the many cards and kind messages of condolence received and for all the donations to the Children's Society. Special thanks to Diana at the Cooperative Mid-counties Funeral Parlour in Wendover for the care, respect and dignity shown to all
the family at this sad time.
Also a big thank you to Dee Taylor for taking the service and for the fitting tribute to Douglas. Our sincere thanks to Funeral Director Vaughn for
his compassion and for walking Douglas up the High Street
on his final trip to Wendover.
Thanks to Sean for piping Douglas
in and saying goodbye.
Finally, thank you to the staff at the
Red Lion in Wendover for looking
after us so well afterwards.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
