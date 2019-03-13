Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Joss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Joss

Notice Joss Douglas The family of Douglas Joss would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended

Doug's funeral service. Also for the many cards and kind messages of condolence received and for all the donations to the Children's Society. Special thanks to Diana at the Cooperative Mid-counties Funeral Parlour in Wendover for the care, respect and dignity shown to all

the family at this sad time.

Also a big thank you to Dee Taylor for taking the service and for the fitting tribute to Douglas. Our sincere thanks to Funeral Director Vaughn for

his compassion and for walking Douglas up the High Street

on his final trip to Wendover.

Thanks to Sean for piping Douglas

in and saying goodbye.

Finally, thank you to the staff at the

Red Lion in Wendover for looking

Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 13, 2019