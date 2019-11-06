Home

Doris Maling

Doris Maling Notice
MALING Doris Rose Passed away peacefully on
28th October 2019 in Milton Court Care Home, Milton Keynes, aged 87 years.
Lovely, loving mum, grandmother and great grandmother,
she will be so dearly missed by
her family and friends.
A special thanks to Willen Hospice staff who looked after Doris.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2019,
Bierton Crematorium at 11.00am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o K Y Green
TEL : 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
