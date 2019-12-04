|
|
|
SIMMS David William Travell 14th March 1946 - 16th November 2019, of Bicester, Oxfordshire.
Proud Father of Emma, George, Charlotte, Abigail and
Hannah and loving Grandfather to
twelve beautiful Grandchildren.
David's Funeral will take place on
Friday 6th December at 1:00pm
at Holy Cross & St Mary's Church, Quainton, Bucks, HP22 4AP.
Family and friends
are invited to join
us to say goodbye to our wonderful
Dad/Grandad Buttons.
Donations to benefit
Macmillan Cancer Support
and Salvation Army
can be sent
c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP19 9AZ, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 4, 2019